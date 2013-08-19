* Warsaw bourse to buy 30 pct of UK-based pan-European
exchange
* Plans further takeovers to expand in Europe
WARSAW Aug 19 Warsaw bourse operator GPW
agreed to buy 30 percent of start-up share trading
exchange Aquis for 5 million pounds ($7.8 million) in its first
step to expand outside central Europe, GPW's Chief Executive
said on Monday.
"This is part of our strategy to look for new sources of
growth and business diversification... Business growth in Poland
and in central Europe has its limits," Adam Maciejewski told
Reuters.
Warsaw bourse, the largest stock exchange in central and
eastern Europe, announced plans for the purchase earlier this
month.
Britain-based Aquis Exchange was launched in October 2012.
Subject to regulatory approval it plans to go live as a
pan-European trading exchange in October 2013.
Maciejewski said GPW would continue "looking for growth
opportunities outside central Europe."
GPW is in talks with the Vienna bourse operator that could
lead to a merger. Maciejewski declined to provide new details.
Vienna, a gateway to central and eastern Europe since the
fall of the Iron Curtain, has been usurped by the Warsaw
exchange, with its accommodative regulatory framework and slew
of privatisations, as the region's main investment hub.