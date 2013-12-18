BRIEF-Everbright Securities posts Feb net profit of RMB119 mln
* Feb revenue of co RMB 367.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WARSAW Dec 18 Warsaw Stock Exchange plans to pay out dividends at 30-50 percent of its annual consolidated profits starting from 2013, the company said in its new dividend policy published on Wednesday.
"The decision to change the basis of the dividend to the consolidated profit derives from advancing growth of WSE through acquisitions as demonstrated among others by the take-over of the Polish Power Exchange in 2012," the bourse said.
The company paid out half of its 2012 annual profit in dividend. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)
ATHENS, March 7 Greece's second-largest lender National Bank (NBG) agreed to sell its entire 99.8 percent stake in its South Africa Bank of Athens (SABA) subsidiary to AFGRI Holdings as part of an EU-approved restructuring plan, the bank said on Tuesday.
DUBAI, March 7 Kuwait's first public bond issue in the global market is set to price between Abu Dhabi government debt, long viewed as the gold standard in the Gulf, and Qatar, investors say.