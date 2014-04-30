BRIEF-Synergis expects to record FY loss
* Group is expected to record a loss for year ended 31 December 2016
WARSAW, April 30 The consolidated net profit of the Warsaw Stock Exchange fell an annual 11 percent in the first quarter of 2014 as a result of higher operating costs, the bourse said in a statement on Wednesday.
The first-quarter operating profit fell to 41.9 million zlotys ($13.79 million) from 43.1 million zlotys a year before. ($1 = 3.0392 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Group is expected to record a loss for year ended 31 December 2016
* Interest rate on unsecured unsubordinated floating rate bonds for period from 22 March 2017 until 22 June 2017 has been set at 2.96 pct per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 22 China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd: