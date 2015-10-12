WARSAW Oct 12 Polish chipboard maker Grajewo wants to raise 900 million zlotys ($242 million) from a new share issue to help take over its German parent Pfleiderer and cut debt, Grajewo said on Monday.

Grajewo plans to issue up to 40 million shares with a price range of 27-31 zlotys, compared to their closing price of 26.19 zlotys on Friday on the Warsaw bourse. The final price and the number of shares issued will be set on Oct 22.

The group is majority-owned by privately held German wood products firm Pfleiderer Service, which has a stake of around 65 percent and is in turn controlled by investment fund, Atlantik SA.

Grajewo wants to use the money from the issue to take over Pfleiderer, a role reversal becoming more common as Poland outgrows its position as one of Europe's poor cousins.

The company expects synergies from the transaction at up to 30 million euros a year until the end of 2018.

As part of the deal, Pfleiderer 's 32.31 million Grajewo shares will be transferred to Atlantik.

The investment fund wants to sell 6.1 million Grajewo shares along with the Polish company's share issue. Atlantik will then have a 180-day lock-up for the rest of its stake. According to Grajewo, it will want to keep on selling afterwards.

Grajewo wants to use 50 million euros ($57 million) from the share issue income to cut its debt to 1.5-2.0 times its core adjusted EBITDA at the end of this year.

The issue will be lead by Deutsche Bank, with Lazard as financial adviser. BNP Paribas is to be a joint bookrunner.

Other advisers include Commerzbank and its Polish arm mBank, PKO BP, BDM Dom Maklerski, BZ WBK , and Trigon. ($1 = 3.7138 zlotys) ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Keith Weir)