WARSAW Oct 23 Polish chipboard maker Grajewo has put on hold its 900 million zlotys ($235.2 million) new share issue, citing unsatisfactory demand, the company said late on Thursday.

Grajewo had planned to launch the sale of up to 40 million shares on Friday to help fund a takeover of its German parent Pfleiderer and cut debt, but investor interest has been subdued as Poland prepares for a national election on Sunday that could bring a major change to the country's political landscape.

"The company management ... took a decision to put on hold the public offering due to unsatisfactory level of demand for new shares in the book-building process," Grajewo said.

The group is majority-owned by privately held German wood products firm Pfleiderer Service, which has a stake of about 65 percent and is in turn controlled by investment fund Atlantik SA.

Grajewo's ambition to use the money from the offering to take over Pfleiderer is a role reversal that is becoming more common as Poland outgrows its position as one of Europe's poor cousins. ($1 = 3.7138 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by David Goodman)