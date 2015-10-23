WARSAW Oct 23 Polish chipboard maker Grajewo
has put on hold its 900 million zlotys ($235.2 million)
new share issue, citing unsatisfactory demand, the company said
late on Thursday.
Grajewo had planned to launch the sale of up to 40 million
shares on Friday to help fund a takeover of its German parent
Pfleiderer and cut debt, but investor interest has been subdued
as Poland prepares for a national election on Sunday that could
bring a major change to the country's political landscape.
"The company management ... took a decision to put on hold
the public offering due to unsatisfactory level of demand for
new shares in the book-building process," Grajewo said.
The group is majority-owned by privately held German wood
products firm Pfleiderer Service, which has a stake of about 65
percent and is in turn controlled by investment fund Atlantik
SA.
Grajewo's ambition to use the money from the offering to
take over Pfleiderer is a role reversal that is becoming more
common as Poland outgrows its position as one of Europe's poor
cousins.
($1 = 3.7138 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by David Goodman)