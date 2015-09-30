WARSAW, Sept 30 Polish chipboard maker Grajewo confirmed on Wednesday it has hired advisers for its 0.92 billion zloty ($244 million) share issue aimed at raising cash for a takeover of its parent company, German wood products firm Pfleiderer Service.

"Deutsche Bank has been mandated as financial adviser, sole global coordinator and joint bookrunner on the deal, Lazard as financial adviser, and BNP Paribas as financial adviser and joint bookrunner," Grajewo said, confirming an earlier Reuters story.

Other advisers include Commerzbank and its Polish arm mBank, PKO BP, BDM Dom Maklerski, BZ WBK , and Trigon.

Grajewo said it plans to finalise the transaction at the end of 2015.

Sources have said the issue was planned for the second part of October, but some investors were concerned about the timing, as Poland is due to hold general elections in late October that may bring a major change to the political scene.

"I don't think it is about politics, but rather about the climate on the stock market," a senior financial source said on Wednesday.

Warsaw bourse's main index hit a one-month low on Tuesday amid concerns over a slowing Chinese economy.

Under the new ownership structure, Grajewo would be dominated by Polish investors, mainly investment and pension funds, effectively ending German control. ($1 = 3.7676 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Adrian Croft)