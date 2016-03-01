WARSAW, March 1 Poland suffered very limited
recession between 2012 and 2013, according to revised
statistical office data that undermine the country's declared
status as the only EU member to have avoided contraction in the
wake of the 2008 financial crisis.
The revised data show that in the first quarter of 2013
Poland's seasonally adjusted gross domestic product declined by
0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter against a 0.1-percent rise
reported earlier.
The Polish economy contracted by 0.3 percent in the last
quarter of 2012, fulfilling the technical requirement of having
two consecutive quarters of contraction that signify recession.
The statistics office said the revision was so small that it
couldn't rule out a future amendment back into growth territory.
"Revisions (of this size) ... are common," it said in a
statement. "In this particular case, a limited revision amounts
to a qualitative change which is being interpreted as
significant.
"The change should be interpreted as amounting to zero
growth rather than a clear indication of recession, or its
lack."
The European Union's statistics office Eurostat updated its
database based on Poland's revision, its spokeswoman said.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Mark Heinrich)