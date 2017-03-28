ECB rate setter questions euro zone's hallowed inflation target
FRANKFURT, June 14 Often outspoken European Central Bank rate setter Ewald Nowotny questioned the ECB's most sacred tenet on Wednesday: its inflation target.
WARSAW, March 28 Poland's economic growth may exceed 3.6 percent in 2017, Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.
"We maintain our (GDP) forecast of 3.6 percent. This year the economy could be a positive surprise," Morawiecki told reporters.
* Dollar index hits lowest since Nov. after U.S. CPI, retail sales
BELFAST, June 14 British Prime Minister Theresa May is to meet the leaders of Northern Ireland's main political parties on Thursday in a bid to help secure agreement between pro-British unionists and Irish nationalists to form a regional government, her office said.