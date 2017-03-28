WARSAW, March 28 Poland's economic growth may exceed 3.6 percent in 2017, Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

"We maintain our (GDP) forecast of 3.6 percent. This year the economy could be a positive surprise," Morawiecki told reporters.

(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak, Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko, Editing by Marcin Goclowski)