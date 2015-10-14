WARSAW Oct 14 Poland's biggest chemical group
Grupa Azoty has given initial approval to a 2.4
billion zlotys ($648 million) project to build a coal
gasification plant, which would help boost local demand for coal
by 1 million tonnes a year, it said on Wednesday.
The state-run company said it would make the final decision
on the investment in the town of Kedzierzyn Kozle in the first
quarter of 2016, after it completes a feasibility study and
concludes talks with potential partners.
"The development of alternative coal use technologies
confirms that coal is one of the most important natural
resources of Poland," treasury minister Andrzej Czerwinski said
in a statement.
Earlier this year, the Polish government approved the plan
for Grupa Azoty to develop the coal gasification project valued
at between 1.8 billion zlotys to 4.2 billion zlotys, depending
on whether it would produce hydrogen or methanol.
The project was identified as a part of a wider programme
designed to boost the country's southern industrial area
Silesia, where the bulk of Poland's struggling coal mines are
located. Poland is estimated to have an oversupply of coal
amounting to around 7 million tonnes a year.
($1 = 3.7106 zlotys)
