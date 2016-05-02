WARSAW May 2 A pension fund owned by Polish insurer PZU wants Polish aluminium product maker Grupa Kety to raise its dividend payout to 170.2 million zlotys ($44.60 million), Kety said on Monday.

Kety originally planned to hand out 125.7 million zlotys to its shareholders.

The pension fund OFE PZU Zlota Jesien, which controls 9.75 percent in Kety, said it would like the company to spend the whole profit it made in 2015 as well as almost 20 million zlotys earned in previous years on the dividend.

The fund also said Kety's 2015 results and its first-quarter financial estimates as well as debt levels justified a higher dividend payout.

Shareholders will vote on the dividend on May 12. ($1 = 3.8160 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by David Evans)