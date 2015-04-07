WARSAW, April 7 A pension fund owned by British
insurer Aviva and Polish bank BZ WBK wants
Polish aluminium product maker Grupa Kety to raise its
dividend payout to 136.1 million zlotys ($36.4 million), Kety
said on Tuesday.
Kety originally planned to hand out 101 million zlotys to
its shareholders.
The pension fund PTE Aviva BZ WBK, which controls 18 percent
in Kety, wants the company to split the payout into two
tranches, with 101.1 million zlotys paid out on Aug. 5, and 35
million zlotys on Dec. 4.
Shareholders will vote on the payout on April 23.
($1 = 3.7400 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)