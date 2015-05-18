WARSAW May 18 Lone Star, the top shareholder in Warsaw-listed GTC, will continue with its share buyback, aiming to raise its stake to 66 percent, despite the lack of shareholder approval for the adjacent rights issue plan, it said on Monday.

Private equity firm Lone Star, which owns 32.5 percent of GTC, wanted to raise its stake in a tender call, offering 6.1 zlotys per share.

The plan, however, hinged on shareholders approving GTC's long-flagged rights issue of up to 140 million new shares, which last month failed to win enough shareholder backing.

Other shareholders in GTC include local pension funds owned by Poland's PZU, Dutch firm ING Groep, the U.K.'s Aviva and Polish bank BZ WBK. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)