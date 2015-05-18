WARSAW May 18 Lone Star, the top shareholder in
Warsaw-listed GTC, will continue with its share
buyback, aiming to raise its stake to 66 percent, despite the
lack of shareholder approval for the adjacent rights issue plan,
it said on Monday.
Private equity firm Lone Star, which owns 32.5 percent of
GTC, wanted to raise its stake in a tender call, offering 6.1
zlotys per share.
The plan, however, hinged on shareholders approving GTC's
long-flagged rights issue of up to 140 million new shares, which
last month failed to win enough shareholder backing.
Other shareholders in GTC include local pension funds owned
by Poland's PZU, Dutch firm ING Groep, the
U.K.'s Aviva and Polish bank BZ WBK.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)