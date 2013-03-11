(Adds details, company's comments)
WARSAW, March 11 Real estate developer GTC
expects difficulties in the Romanian, Bulgarian and
Croatian markets to continue into next year after they dragged
the group's results well into the red in the fourth quarter of
2012.
Warsaw-listed GTC reported a larger-than-expected net loss
of 72 million euros ($93.47 million), mainly on a writedown on
assets in its southeastern European markets.
"We're prepared for the difficult situation there to last
until the middle of next year," Finance Director Erez Boniel
said on Monday.
A weak European economy has had a devastating effect on the
property market in southeast Europe, which has seen some prices
fall by as much as 40 percent since 2008.
In Poland, where GTC has almost half of its portfolio, the
outlook is brighter, thanks in part, to record low interest
rates after a five-month easing cycle.
"We think Poland will improve from quarter to quarter,"
Boniel said.
GTC shares, which shed 18 percent this year, edged up 0.4
percent in early afternoon trade.
($1 = 0.7703 euros)
