By Adrian Krajewski

WARSAW, May 13 Polish real estate firm Globe Trade Centre may spend up to 100 million euros ($138 million) on property assets, but has no plans to buy a company in Poland, GTC's supervisory board chief said.

GTC, eastern Europe's largest listed real estate developer, is 30 percent owned by private equity firm Lone Star and the two have been tipped in local media as potential bidders for Poland's state-owned property group PHN, which is up for sale as part of plans to privatise government-owned entities.

"As of today, I don't expect Lone Star or GTC to buy another company in Poland," GTC's Alexander Hesse, also co-head for Lone Star's European investments, told Reuters, when asked about PHN.

He did not exclude buying single real-estate assets in Poland - the largest market amongst the 10 countries in eastern Europe and the Balkans where GTC is present.

"GTC has raised 150 million euros since the start of the year from various sources," he said.

Hesse said the company had paid off bonds that were due in April and has the means to spend up to 100 million euros on acquisitions.

"We'll be looking for yielding assets with potential for added value," Hesse said. "Poland is our focus country. We have no plans to enter any new countries."

Lone Star, with capital commitments totalling more than $45 billion globally, bought into GTC last year as part of a strategy to snap up distressed assets.

GTC has been hit by Europe's weak economy, which depressed property prices across the region. The company's market value has almost halved over the past five years. The Warsaw stock exchange dropped GTC from its blue-chip WIG20 index this year.

On Monday, the group appointed Thomas Kurzmann as its new chief executive for a three-year term. He previously worked as head of real estate and corporate business for Volksbank AG.

GTC reported a net loss of 147 million zlotys ($48.4 million) last year after booking a 190 million zloty loss on a portfolio revaluation. It cut debt by 18 percent to less than 1 billion zlotys last year. Hesse said on Tuesday that there was no need for further deleveraging. ($1 = 0.7270 Euros) ($1 = 3.0401 Polish Zlotys) (Writing by Adrian Krajewski. Editing by Jane Merriman)