WARSAW, April 23 Lone Star, the top shareholder in GTC, said it had no plan to raise its bid for additional shares after a rights issue by the real estate developer failed to win backing from shareholders on Thursday.

Private equity firm Lone Star, which owns 32.5 percent of Warsaw-listed GTC, wanted to raise its stake to 66 percent in a tender call. It offered other GTC owners 6.1 zlotys per share.

The plan, however, hinged on shareholders approving GTC's long-flagged rights issue of up to 140 million new shares.

The motion, which failed to win the needed backing of 75 percent of shareholders last year, on Thursday again fell short, winning support from 63.6 percent of shareholders in attendance.

GTC shares fell 6.5 percent to 5.5 zlotys after the plan failed.

Lone Star wanted to adjourn the meeting for a week, but this motion also failed to win sufficient backing.

Asked if Lone Star planned to raise its bid after the meeting, Alexander Hesse, senior managing director at Lone Star and head of GTC's supervisory board, said: "No".

Other shareholders in GTC include local pension funds owned by Poland's PZU, Dutch firm ING Groep, the U.K.'s Aviva and Polish bank BZ WBK.

GTC focuses on commercial real estate and is present in eight countries in eastern Europe and the Balkans.

It has been hurt by Europe's weakened economy in recent years, which has depressed property prices.

It has said this year it wants to focus investments on capital cities and plans asset sales to curb debt. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Jason Neely)