Mozambique extends probe into govt loans to April 28
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
March 27 Globe Trade Centre Sa
* Central European real estate developer GTC says plans to issue up to 140 million new shares in rights issue.
* Number of shares currently is 351.3 million.
* Price will be set at no less than 4.2 zlotys a share.
* Shareholders meeting to discuss the issue is scheduled for April 23.
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan embarks on a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States on Monday as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.