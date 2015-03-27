March 27 Globe Trade Centre Sa

* Central European real estate developer GTC says plans to issue up to 140 million new shares in rights issue.

* Number of shares currently is 351.3 million.

* Price will be set at no less than 4.2 zlotys a share.

* Shareholders meeting to discuss the issue is scheduled for April 23. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)