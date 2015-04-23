WARSAW, April 23 Shareholders at Warsaw-listed real estate developer GTC on Thursday rejected the company's plans to issue up to 140 million new shares in a rights issue to buy new assets.

The number of shares currently is 351.3 million. Private equity firm Lone Star, which owns 32.5 percent of GTC shares, offered to raise its stake to 66 percent in a tender call, with the deal hinging on shareholder approval for the issue.

GTC, which focuses on commercial real estate, is present in eight countries in eastern Europe and the Balkans. It has been hit by Europe's weak economy in recent years, which depressed property prices across the region. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by David Clarke)