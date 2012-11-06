BRIEF-PSA Group, partner Thaco sign contract to accelerate development of activities in Vietnam
* PSA Group - Co, partner Thaco signed contract to accelerate development of activities in Vietnam by committing to local assembly
WARSAW Nov 6 Bank Handlowy, the Polish unit of Citigroup, reported a rise in net profit in the third quarter to a higher-than-expected 251 million zlotys ($77.87 million) from 183 million in the corresponding period last year, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected the bank to earn 226 million zlotys.
* Belo Sun receives temporary order related to the construction licence for the Volta Grande Project
* Southern Company reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 earnings