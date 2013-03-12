BRIEF-MeetMe says appoints First Round Capital partner Chris Fralic to board
* First Round Capital partner Chris Fralic joins MeetMe's board of directors
WARSAW, March 12 Bank Handlowy, the Polish unit of Citigroup, plans to pay out 75 percent of last year's profit in a dividend of 5.79 zlotys ($1.82) per share, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
The planned dividend needs to be accepted by the shareholders of the bank. Last year the bank paid out a dividend of 2.76 zlotys per share, or 50 percent of its 2011 profit.
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc says has elected Dion Weisler to its board of directors
* Axalta Coating Systems and General Motors UK renew three-year agreement