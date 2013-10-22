BRIEF-UTStarcom Q4 basic loss per share $0.03
* UTStarcom reports unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016
WARSAW Oct 22 Polish Citigroup unit Bank Handlowy plans to book 62.3 million zlotys ($20.4 million) in layoff provisions in the fourth quarter as part of its restructuring process, the lender said on Tuesday.
Handlowy wants to cut its workforce by up to 792 people until the end of October next year, planning to curb its network by 19 branches and focus on larger Polish cities.
The Polish bank expects the restructuring to cut its cost base by around 100 million zlotys annually.
* UTStarcom reports unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016
LONDON, March 10 British Prime Minister Theresa May sought to reassure City executives at a private gathering hosted by Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley that she would seek the right deal for the financial services industry in upcoming Brexit negotiations.
LONDON, March 10 Emerging stocks and currencies headed on Friday for a second straight week of losses as investors showed nerves ahead of next week's all-but-certain interest rate hike in the United States and a gathering of global finance chiefs.