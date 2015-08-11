(Adds detail, regional outlook)

WARSAW Aug 11 Poland's grid operator PSE expects to start lifting power consumption restrictions later on Tuesday after a heat wave forced it to cut supply to industry this week for the first time in more than a decade.

The heat wave and lack of rain has cut water levels in rivers used to cool coal-fired power plants from which Poland generates about 90 percent of its electricity.

"The situation at the weekend was dramatic and consequently we were forced to introduce (most severe restrictions) of power supply," PSE chief Henryk Majchrzak told reporters. "After this decision we managed to stabilise the system at a secure level."

Data from Poland's power exchange showed planned and unplanned outages would fall to 3.9 gigawatts on Wednesday from 6.4 GW the day before.

Day ahead prices on the POLPX exchange were more than 80 percent higher on Monday to 484 zlotys per megawatt hour (MWh) before they retreated to 162.78 zlotys on Tuesday.

PSE said it planned to start easing consumption limits for large customers starting from 1500 GMT on Tuesday until 0800 GMT Wednesday if no major unplanned outages occur. Limits are likely to be further reduced on Wednesday, PSE said.

Poland's biggest power consumers are railway group PKP and Europe's second biggest copper producer KGHM.

The heat wave is forecast to continue with temperatures forecast to rise towards 40 degrees Celsius this week after topping 30 degrees last week, according to Poland's meteorology institute. It said the high temperatures would last into next week causing a further drop in river water levels.

Temperatures have soared above 30 degrees Celsius for much of the region, but other countries have not experienced similar power emergencies.

Czech grid operator CEPS said it was delivering more than 1,000 MWh of emergency supplies to neighbouring Poland, adding the heat was not affecting local power plants.

In Romania, the hot temperatures were normal for the time of year in southern Europe and the country's two nuclear reactors were running as planned.

A spokeswoman for Hungary's transmission system operator said consumption was increasing due to the temperatures but the network remained stable.

Output at Serbia's biggest hydro power plant Djerdap 1 has been reduced by a third over the past few weeks due to lower water levels on the Danube river, a spokeswoman for Serbia's power utility EPS said.

