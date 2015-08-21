WARSAW Aug 21 Poland's opposition party head, leading the opinion polls to become the next prime minister, said on Friday the government's decision to award a $3 billion contract to Airbus Group to supply army helicopters raised "doubts and questions".

The defence ministry made a provisional deal with the European company in April for EC-725 Caracals multi-purpose machines, turning down offers from U.S. Sikorsky and AugustaWestland.

Asked whether her government would challenge a deal signed with the existing government, Beata Szydlo, deputy leader of the conservative Law and Justice party, told a news briefing: "Let the present government be responsible for the auction."

"There were three offers, two of them were excellent, (with machines) produced in Poland. And a third one. As for now there is no final decision, let's wait. This auction raises many doubts, questions being asked," Szydlo said during a visit to AugustaWestland-controlled helicopter factory in Swidnik, east Poland.

Poland's defence ministry said on Friday there was no definite deadline for signing the helicopter deal.

Under the present government, led by pro-business Civic Platform since 2007, Poland has conducted a major military modernisation programme.

Starting next year, eastern Europe's biggest economy, which neighbours Russia, wants to increase military spending to an annual 2 percent of GDP, up from 1.95 percent now.

Szydlo, whose party is leading in opinion polls ahead of October elections, did not say what doubts she had regarding the selection of Airbus in the tender, but stressed that the army should buy equipment in Polish factories.

U.S. Sikorsky is present in Poland through a factory that produces planes and helicopters in the southern city of Mielec.

Airbus Helicopters contacted on Friday by Reuters repeated that its helicopter met all requirements of the defence ministry.

In 2014, Airbus suggested that it may assemble helicopters in Poland. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Additional reporting by Cyril Altmeyerhenzien in Paris; Editing by Clelia Oziel)