WARSAW Aug 21 Poland's opposition party head,
leading the opinion polls to become the next prime minister,
said on Friday the government's decision to award a $3 billion
contract to Airbus Group to supply army helicopters
raised "doubts and questions".
The defence ministry made a provisional deal with the
European company in April for EC-725 Caracals multi-purpose
machines, turning down offers from U.S. Sikorsky and
AugustaWestland.
Asked whether her government would challenge a deal signed
with the existing government, Beata Szydlo, deputy leader of the
conservative Law and Justice party, told a news briefing: "Let
the present government be responsible for the auction."
"There were three offers, two of them were excellent, (with
machines) produced in Poland. And a third one. As for now there
is no final decision, let's wait. This auction raises many
doubts, questions being asked," Szydlo said during a visit to
AugustaWestland-controlled helicopter factory in Swidnik, east
Poland.
Poland's defence ministry said on Friday there was no
definite deadline for signing the helicopter deal.
Under the present government, led by pro-business Civic
Platform since 2007, Poland has conducted a major military
modernisation programme.
Starting next year, eastern Europe's biggest economy, which
neighbours Russia, wants to increase military spending to an
annual 2 percent of GDP, up from 1.95 percent now.
Szydlo, whose party is leading in opinion polls ahead of
October elections, did not say what doubts she had regarding the
selection of Airbus in the tender, but stressed that the army
should buy equipment in Polish factories.
U.S. Sikorsky is present in Poland through a factory that
produces planes and helicopters in the southern city of Mielec.
Airbus Helicopters contacted on Friday by Reuters repeated
that its helicopter met all requirements of the defence
ministry.
In 2014, Airbus suggested that it may assemble helicopters
in Poland.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Additional reporting by Cyril
Altmeyerhenzien in Paris; Editing by Clelia Oziel)