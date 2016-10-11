WARSAW Oct 11 Poland will obtain two helicopters in 2016 from the Polish factory of Sikorsky Aircraft Corp, a unit of Lockheed Martin Corp, and a further eight helicopters from the factory next year, Polish Defence Minister said on Tuesday.
"We have taken a decision that already this year at least two helicopters from Mielec will be delivered, eight (helicopters) next year," Antoni Macierewicz told a news conference.
Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky produces Black Hawk helicopters in the Polish city of Mielec. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)
