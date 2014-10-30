(Releads, adds background)

WARSAW Oct 30 U.S. firm Sikorsky Aircraft Corp said it would not bid for a $3 billion contract to supply helicopters to Poland unless the terms of the tender were changed, effectively pulling out of the running.

The Polish Defence Ministry said in a statement it saw Sikorsky's withdrawal as a negotiation tactic, an allegation the U.S. firm denied. The ministry said it did not plan to change the requirements of the tender.

Sikorsky, a unit of U.S. group United Technologies, had been competing with Airbus Group of France and AugustaWestland, owned by Italy's Finmeccanica, for a deal to supply 70 machines.

Sikorsky said it would not submit an offer, together with its Polish consortium partner PZL Mielec, because it would have been impossible to deliver its Black Hawk helicopters according to the tender requirements.

Poland, which has embarked on a $41 billion program to modernize its armed forces by 2022, aims to increase defence spending to NATO's target of 2 percent of GDP in 2016, from 1.95 percent now. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe and Jane Baird)