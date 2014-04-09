WARSAW, April 9 U.S. firm Hewlett-Packard Co. will on Wednesday acknowledge "corrupt" activities in Poland, Polish interior minister Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz said.

The minister made no mention of any prosecution of HP. The company's Polish unit was not immediately available for comment.

"I confirm that it's going to happen today. It's a breakthrough moment in Poland when a great international company acknowledges its corrupt activities in Poland," Sienkiewicz told Polish public radio.

The minister said Poland's Central Anti-Corruption Bureau had cooperated with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Securities and Exchange Commission on the issue. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)