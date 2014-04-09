WARSAW, April 9 U.S. firm Hewlett-Packard Co.
will on Wednesday acknowledge "corrupt" activities in
Poland, Polish interior minister Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz said.
The minister made no mention of any prosecution of HP. The
company's Polish unit was not immediately available for comment.
"I confirm that it's going to happen today. It's a
breakthrough moment in Poland when a great international company
acknowledges its corrupt activities in Poland," Sienkiewicz told
Polish public radio.
The minister said Poland's Central Anti-Corruption Bureau
had cooperated with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and
the Securities and Exchange Commission on the issue.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)