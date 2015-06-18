BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Hilton Worldwide
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing
WARSAW, June 18 Poland's HTL Strefa, which makes needles for insulin injections, is considering a share offering worth 100-200 million euros ($113-227 million) to re-list on the Warsaw bourse in December, Puls Biznesu daily reported, citing unnamed sources.
The company debuted on the Warsaw Stock Exchange in 2006 but was de-listed four years later after being taken over by private equity group EQT.
HTL Strefa and EQT were not immediately available to comment.
($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Pravin Char)
PARIS, March 24 Rothschild & Co will study strategic options, including a possible flotation or sale, for French frozen food retailer Picard after winning the mandate from its owners, sources close to the matter told Reuters.