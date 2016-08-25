WARSAW Aug 25 Asseco Poland :

* The net profit of central and eastern Europe's largest software maker, Asseco Poland, rose by 29 percent year-on-year to 77 million zlotys in the second quarter, the company said late on Wednesday.

* The rise in the net profit was due, among other things, to a reduction in the company's financial costs.

* Second-quarter revenue rose by 12 percent to 1.926 billion zlotys.