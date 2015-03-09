(Adds more details, background and comment)
WARSAW, March 9 Idea Bank, controlled by
billionaire Leszek Czarnecki, aims to sell both new and existing
shares in an initial public offer (IPO) on the Warsaw bourse
in the first half of 2015, the small Polish lender said
on Monday.
The bank, which specialises in financing small and mid-sized
companies, posted a net profit of 241 million zlotys ($63.3
million) in 2014.
Last year, Reuters reported Idea Bank aimed to raise some
$300 million to boost its lending capacity.
But since then the financial sector has worsened and now
some analysts value the whole bank, with assets of 15 billion
zlotys, at 900 million zlotys, especially because the large part
of its profits comes from insurance business.
The average price to book value for Polish banks amounts to
1.6 times, while the biggest European banks are valued at 0.9
times.
Idea Bank may be valued at 1.1-1.2 times, according to one
analyst who declined to be identified.
Idea Bank said in a news release that it had appointed
global coordinators and book runners including Goldman Sachs
International, Mercurius Dom Maklerski, Pekao Investment Banking
and UniCredit Bank AG in London.
"The bank needs capital, so I assume that shareholders will
be determined to get it for the company, so they will accept the
price offered by the market," said Kamil Stolarski, an analyst
with BESI.
"They will find buyers, but at a lower price than the market
one," he said.
($1 = 3.8054 zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Marcin Goclowski)