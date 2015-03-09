WARSAW, March 9 Polish Idea bank, controlled by
local billionaire Leszek Czarnecki, plans to sell both new and
existing shares in an Initial Public Offer (IPO) in hopes to
stage in the first half of 2015, the company said on Monday.
Global coordinators and book runners include Goldman Sachs
International, Mercurius Dom Maklerski, Pekao Investment Banking
and UniCredit Bank AG in London.
The bank, which is heading for the Warsaw bourse,
posted a net profit of 241 million zlotys ($63.3 million) in
2014.
($1 = 3.8054 zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)