WARSAW Oct 3 Polish mid-sized lender Idea Bank
plans the largest stock market flotation in Warsaw so far this
year, aiming to raise some $300 million to boost its lending
capacity, a market source told Reuters on Friday.
Idea, controlled by Poland's third-richest man Leszek
Czarnecki, is Poland's no. 24 bank by assets, and specialises in
financing small and mid-sized companies.
Its plan to list its shares comes despite a mixed picture
for flotations in Poland, with several candidates having had to
cancel or scale back equity sales, partly because of pension
fund reforms which removed government bonds into a state
vehicle, effectively making the funds overweight in stocks and
reluctant to buy any more.
A source with knowledge of the matter said the company had
already begun early-stage talks with investors who might be
interested in buying its shares in an initial public offering
(IPO).
"The lender has already run premarketing," it said. "The
plan is for Idea to debut in Warsaw this year with the IPO's
value seen at around 1 billion zlotys ($302 million)."
A second source said a flotation was planned but did not
know any details of possible pricing.
A spokesman for Getin Holding, Czarnecki's
financial group, declined comment on what he described as market
speculation.
Idea achieved a net profit of more than 63 million zlotys
last year. Earlier this year it added VB Leasing Poland, one of
the top ten Polish leasing companies, which made 25.8 million
euros ($33 million) before tax in 2013, as part of a wider deal
by Getin Holding to buy two units of VB-Leasing International.
(1 US dollar = 3.3122 Polish zloty)
(1 US dollar = 0.7931 euro)
(Editing by Christian Lowe and David Holmes)