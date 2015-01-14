(Adds comments from IMF)
WARSAW Jan 14 The International Monetary Fund
granted Poland a two-year, flexible credit line with a borrowing
limit of $22.1 billion, the Polish central bank said on
Wednesday.
The new credit line will replace the previous, $33.8 billion
line, which expires this month. The limit was reduced in
accordance with a request from Warsaw.
Poland does not intend to draw on the arrangement, the fund
said.
IMF Deputy Managing Director Min Zhu said Poland still faces
risks from outside its borders, including sluggish growth in the
euro zone, volatility in global financial markets and
geopolitical tensions in the region.
"Against this background, a successor two-year (flexible
credit line) ... reinforces Poland's buffers against external
risks, helps sustain market confidence and supports the
authorities' sound economic strategy," Zhu said.
"In addition, the lower access sends a clear signal of the
authorities' intention to exit from the (credit line)
arrangement once external risks recede," he said.
(Reporting by Wiktor Szary, additional reporting by Anna
Yukhananov, editing by G Crosse; and Ralph Boulton)