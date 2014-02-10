UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WARSAW Feb 10 Poland's top clothes retailer LPP and mid-sized lender Alior Bank will enter the Warsaw bourse's blue-chip index WIG20, the bourse said on Monday.
The two will replace real-estate developer GTC and Citigroup's Polish unit Bank Handlowy after the session on March 21. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, editing by David Evans)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources