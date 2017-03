WARSAW Dec 13 Poland's consumer inflation surprisingly eased to 0.6 percent year-on-year in November from 0.8 percent in October, the statistics office said on Friday.

In month-on-month terms, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected last month's consumer prices to have picked up 0.9 percent from a year ago and 0.1 percent in monthly terms. (Reporting by Stanislaw Skrzydelski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)