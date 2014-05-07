WARSAW May 7 The Polish unit of ING Groep
has signed a letter of intent to sell its
remaining 20 percent stake in local pension fund ING PTE to ING
Continental Europe Holdings for 242 million zlotys ($80.3
million), giving ING CEH full control over Poland's largest
pension fund.
"This price will be adjusted for dividends paid by ING PTE
for 2013 and 2014, the actual number of fund's participants, who
will declare to continue transferring some part of their pension
contribution at the end of 2014, and the financial result for
2014," ING's Polish unit said in a statement.
The Polish pension system underwent an overhaul last year
after Poland approved a new law that transfers all treasury
bonds held by private pension funds to a state vehicle. That
move will cut public debt, but critics say it amounts to
nationalisation.
Poles now have to decide if they want to stay in the private
pension fund system or move all their pension holdings to the
state vehicle, ZUS.
($1 = 3.0142 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Matt Driskill)