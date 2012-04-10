WARSAW, April 10 Poland's top two state-controlled financial groups, lender PKO BP and insurer PZU, have approached Dutch bancassurer ING Group about buying some its units, sources told Reuters.

People familiar with the matter said PKO has held discussions to buy ING's pension fund in Poland, the country's largest with 57 billion zlotys ($17.9 billion) under management.

Deep-pocketed PZU also spoke to the Dutch group about its insurance assets in central and eastern Europe, two other sources said.

It was not immediately clear whether the two state-controlled Polish groups were cooperating in the discussions.

ING declined to comment. PKO and PZU were not immediately available.

ING must spin off its insurance and investment management operations by the end of 2013 in return for European Commission approval for 10 billion euros of Dutch state aid which it received in 2008 during the financial crisis.

The Dutch group has focused on unloading its Asian holdings and has so far rebuffed approaches for its European assets and some market watchers have said ING may seek to hold on to these to avoid relying mainly on the mature Benelux markets.

Its Polish pension fund is an especially attractive asset and would boost PKO's own mid-tier fund overseeing 8 billion zlotys in investments.

PZU, on the other hand, could have a difficult time getting clearance to boost its dominance in some segments of the Polish insurance market and is instead hoping to use its large cash pile to expand abroad. ($1 = 3.1833 Polish zlotys) (Additional reporting by Douwe Mediema in London, Marcin Goclowski in Warsaw and Gilbert Kreijger and Sara Webb in Amsterdam)