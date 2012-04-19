WARSAW, April 19 ING Bank Slaski, the Polish unit of Dutch bank ING may issue bonds worth 5 billion zlotys ($1.57 billion)with maturity of the papers up to 10 years, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The programme is earmarked for the bank's further financing as well as diversifying sources of financing. ($1 = 3.1818 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; editing by James Jukwey)