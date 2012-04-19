BRIEF-Saudi's Tawauniya appoints Abdul Aziz Bin Hasan al Bouq as CEO
* Appoints Abdul Aziz Bin Hasan al Bouq as CEO, effective April 21, 2017
WARSAW, April 19 ING Bank Slaski, the Polish unit of Dutch bank ING may issue bonds worth 5 billion zlotys ($1.57 billion)with maturity of the papers up to 10 years, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.
The programme is earmarked for the bank's further financing as well as diversifying sources of financing. ($1 = 3.1818 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; editing by James Jukwey)
FRANKFURT, Feb 26 Bonus cuts at German flagship lender Deutsche Bank, announced in January, have so far not led to a mass exodus of employees, one of its board members told a German weekly newspaper.
MUMBAI, Feb 26 U.S. private equity firm Lone Star has joined up with Indian infrastructure financier IL&FS to invest in struggling Indian infrastructure projects, the companies said on Sunday.