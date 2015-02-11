WARSAW Feb 11 Poland's No.5 lender ING Bank Slaski said on Wednesday it would earmark 50 percent of its 2014 consolidated net profit for dividends.

ING Group's Polish unit earlier said that in the whole year 2014 its net profit rose to 1.04 billion zlotys ($279.8 million).

In 2014, the bank paid a dividend of 4.4 zlotys per share, or 572 million zlotys in total, from a net profit of 962 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.7169 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig and David Holmes)