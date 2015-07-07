WARSAW, July 7 Polish mail and parcel company Integer.pl plans to float its postal arm InPost on the Warsaw bourse, aiming to raise up to 150 million zlotys ($39.05 million) to help to pay for a global expansion of its parcel locker business, three sources told Reuters.

"Integer wants to raise up to 150 million zlotys from InPost's shares sale," a person familiar with the transaction told Reuters.

Two other sources confirmed that information, adding that InPost's prospectus for the listing was expected to be approved within days.

One of the sources said that Integer could sell up to 49 percent of InPost's existing shares, but the final structure of the sale will depend on valuation and investor demand.

An Integer spokeswoman declined to comment.

The plan for InPost is to debut on the Warsaw bourse in July, but the final decision will depend on the market conditions and potential Greek crisis follow-up, the sources said.

Integer has said it needs money to develop its startup firm EasyPack, which is a pioneer in operating parcel locker terminals. These are machines which people can use to take delivery of online purchases.

InPost is Poland's leading private postal operator. Its larger rival is state-owned former monopoly Poczta Polska.

($1 = 3.8410 zlotys) (Writing by Jakub Iglewski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko and Jane Merriman)