* State bank BGK to begin new lending projects in Q1
* BGK to get privatisation revenue, leverage it and lend
* Credit boost to revive economy, neutral for deficit
By Marcin Goettig and Agnieszka Barteczko
WARSAW, Oct 13 Poland said it will inject
capital into and grant new powers to its state bank BGK, making
it a major investor in the largest central European economy, in
a bid to revive economic growth but keep fiscal deficits in
check at the same time.
With the private sector reluctant to engage its capital
given risks of another flare-up of the euro zone crisis, Poland
is following the examples of Germany and South Korea from the
past, boosting the role of a state-owned development bank.
Poland plans to redirect part of its privatisation revenues
to BGK starting from 2013 to increase its capital and through
leverage allow it to finance and initiate key infrastructure and
investment projects.
"This is what effective anti-crisis policy is," Finance
Minister Jacek Rostowski said at a conference on Saturday. "We
are creating a mechanism that will facilitate long-term
investments."
Poland was the only European Union member to avoid recession
since the crisis erupted in 2008, but the economy has slowed
sharply, hit by government budget cuts and a slump in the euro
zone, the region's main trade and banking partner.
Investment in road-building and other infrastructure
projects has driven Polish growth up to now, yet the European
cash that paid for it will dip over the next two years.
Rostowski added that BGK, which is to issue bonds on the
market after recapitalisation to further augment its lending
capacity, is not part of the public finance sector and hence its
liabilities would not affect state debt under EU accounting
rules.
Poland aims to cut its fiscal deficit to around 3.5 percent
of gross domestic product this year from 5.1 percent in 2011.
INVESTMENT VEHICLE
BGK will also establish an investment vehicle capitalised
with revenue from the sale of state-owned assets. The vehicle
would begin operating in 2013 and would replace private
investors on some projects.
The whole programme of BGK's investments and credits dubbed
"Polish Investments" will amount to 40 billion zlotys ($12.66
billion) by 2015, being part of a 700-800 billion zlotys
$222-$253 bln) plan outlined by Prime Minister Donald Tusk on
Friday.
The role of BGK, effectively that of a development bank, is
similar to Germany's state-owned KfW that helped rebuild the
country after World War Two, Rostowski said.
"We want to raise the capital of BGK, gradually, depending
on the investment needs and start extending credit for the best
prepared projects in the first quarter of 2013," Treasury
Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said at the same conference.
"We want large energy projects to be realised in 2013
through this mechanism," Budzanowski also said, adding BGK's new
lending should start in the first quarter.
Poland is eyeing 60 billion zlotys of energy sector
investments by 2020, including the construction some of the
country's largest power projects like the 1,075 megawatt
coal-fuelled unit in Kozienice.
Oil refiner Lotos could get financing for a 1
billion zlotys project to develop a deposit in the Baltic Sea
via the new lending programme, Budzanowski also said, adding
that the ministry is currently not looking for a strategic
investor for the company.
SHARE SUPPLY
Budzanowski said the value of the privatisation shares that
BGK is to receive and then sell on the market to obtain capital
will amount to more than 10 billion zlotys.
Deputy Treasury Minister Pawel Tamborski said proceeds from
the sale of shares of utility Energa could be the first to
strengthen BGK's capital in 2013.
Budzanowski also said BGK will receive shares mainly of
those companies, where the state has majority stakes, adding
that the ministry does not plan to reduce its holdings at
refiner PKN Orlen, utility Tauron or copper
miner KGHM.
"In many other companies our stake is larger than 50-60
percent and this is where this privatisation potential is,"
Budzanowski said.
The state holds 62 percent of Poland's top utility PGE, 56
percent of coal miner JSW and 72 percent of gas monopoly PGNiG.
Any transfer of shares to BGK and their subsequent sale in
2013, would be on top of the planned up to 12 billion zlotys
privatisation and dividend revenue assumed to go to the 2013
state budget. From 2014 BGK is set to receive all privatisation
and dividend revenue.
($1 = 3.1588 Polish zlotys)
(Writing by Marcin Goettig; editing by Keiron Henderson)