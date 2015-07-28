WARSAW, July 28 Poland will be able to block investors from buying major stakes in companies regarded as important for national security, in industries such as power generation, gas storage, chemicals and telecoms, under a law that is about to be introduced.

The government began formulating the legislation last year after Russia's Acron increased its stake in Poland's state-controlled chemical firm Azoty to 20 percent.

Under the law, any investor planning to buy a stake of 20 percent or higher in a so-called strategic Polish company will need approval from the treasury ministry. It was passed by parliament last week and is now awaiting the president's signature.

"The treasury minister will be able to stop a share purchase transaction in situations when there is a threat for Poland's security," the treasury ministry said.

"The government has a positive approach towards foreign investors which want to run businesses here that are good for all sides," it added.

The government will list companies deemed strategic in a separate document.

Poland has stepped up efforts to reduce its energy dependence on Russia in the face of the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

On Tuesday, opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) - on course to beat the ruling Civic Platform (PO) in October elections, according to opinion polls - said it wanted to block the 2-billion-zloty ($537 million) sale of state-run railways PKP's utility arm to private equity fund CVC.

"This Luxembourg-based fund for instance could sell PKP Energetyka to (Russian energy giant) Gazprom and then we'd have (Russian President) Vladimir Putin governing PKP Energetyka," said Mariusz Blaszczak, head of the party's parliamentary club. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Koper; Editing by Pravin Char)