WARSAW, March 7 Poland appointed the former
chief executive of Commerzbank's Polish arm on Thursday to head
the country's new investment vehicle designed to boost the
economy by funding large infrastructure projects.
Poland's treasury ministry said the supervisory board of the
Polish Development Investments (PIR) fund that is to manage 40
billion zlotys, chose Mariusz Grendowicz because of his
experience in making investment decisions and ability to
structure deals.
Grendowicz headed Commerzbank's BRE Bank between 2008 and
2010 and previously served as an executive at various banks,
including ABN AMRO and BPH Bank.
Poland wants PIR to hold stakes in various planned
infrastructure projects which it hopes will continue to fuel the
economy without weighing on the country's budget. The vehicle
will receive funds from privatised assets and its debt will not
count towards the government deficit.
Various EU-funded projects, including new motorways, have
helped Poland to remain the only European Union member to avoid
a recession in recent years.
