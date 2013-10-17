WARSAW Oct 17 Poland may put up for sale its
500 million-zloty ($160 million) stake in chemicals group Ciech
before the end of this year to help fund state-owned
investment vehicle PIR's infrastructure investments, market
sources said on Thursday.
Poland set up Polskie Inwestycje Rozwojowe SA earlier this
year to stimulate economic recovery and growth by investing in
large infrastructure projects and is to be financed with 11
billion zlotys worth of state holdings in four listed companies.
The government has already approved the transfer to PIR of
its 38 percent stake in Ciech as well as holdings in utility PGE
, the bank PKO BP, and the insurer PZU
.
"There is no strategic investor seen for Ciech so the
treasury decided to sell Ciech in an accelerated book building
by the end of this year," a market source said.
Analysts, bankers and fund managers have said they expect
the state treasury to sell the Ciech stake next, since it still
hopes for a hefty dividend from PZU and sold a stake in PKO
earlier this year.
"Ciech is the most probable from the group," a Warsaw-based
fund manager said. "The company underwent restructuring,
improved results, and its share price is relatively high."
Ciech's share price has risen by a quarter this year,
bringing the value of the state's stake close to what PIR has
committed to invest in an upstream project on the Baltic Sea run
by the country's second-biggest oil refiner Lotos.
Shares in Ciech were up 0.4 percent at 28.21 zlotys on
Thursday, valuing the firm at nearly 1.49 billion zlotys ($480
million).
Poland has said it expects spending on infrastructure to
total 500 billion zlotys up to 2020, with PIR meant to
co-finance such strategic investments with help from state
lender BGK.
The treasury, which controls PIR and oversees most of
Poland's state assets, said the fund would resemble the European
Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).
A boom in infrastructure spending, most of it on roads and
sports facilities for the Euro 2012 soccer tournament, has
tailed off and private consumption, the other pillar of Poland's
buoyant economy, has fallen sharply.
($1=3.0872 Polish zlotys)
(Additional reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Adrian
