WARSAW Oct 5 Poland will sell some its surplus
government-held emission permits to Italy for 20 million zlotys
($5.3 million), Poland's environment minister Maciej Grabowski
said on Monday.
Nations comfortably below their greenhouse gas targets in
the first phase of the Kyoto Protocol (2008-12) could sell
excess emission permits, called Assigned Amount Units (AAUs), to
other countries.
Countries have until November 18 this year to balance their
2008-2012 emissions accounts.
"We have reached an agreement to sell rights to greenhouse
gases emissions," said Grabowski. "This is the 11th contract
signed by Poland with other entities. The contract is worth 20
million zlotys."
AAUs are virtually worthless, having fallen below 1 euro per
permit in 2012 from nearly 15 euros in 2008.
Since 2009, Poland has raised 800 million zlotys from
transactions like the one announced with Italy. The proceeds
from such sales are used to finance the modernization of public
buildings, such as schools or hospitals.
($1 = 3.7780 zlotys)
(Writing by Anna Koper; Editing by Nina Chestney and William
Hardy)