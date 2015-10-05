WARSAW Oct 5 Poland will sell some its surplus government-held emission permits to Italy for 20 million zlotys ($5.3 million), Poland's environment minister Maciej Grabowski said on Monday.

Nations comfortably below their greenhouse gas targets in the first phase of the Kyoto Protocol (2008-12) could sell excess emission permits, called Assigned Amount Units (AAUs), to other countries.

Countries have until November 18 this year to balance their 2008-2012 emissions accounts.

"We have reached an agreement to sell rights to greenhouse gases emissions," said Grabowski. "This is the 11th contract signed by Poland with other entities. The contract is worth 20 million zlotys."

AAUs are virtually worthless, having fallen below 1 euro per permit in 2012 from nearly 15 euros in 2008.

Since 2009, Poland has raised 800 million zlotys from transactions like the one announced with Italy. The proceeds from such sales are used to finance the modernization of public buildings, such as schools or hospitals. ($1 = 3.7780 zlotys) (Writing by Anna Koper; Editing by Nina Chestney and William Hardy)