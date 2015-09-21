WARSAW, Sept 21 Polish coking coal producer JSW
said it has been requested to re-pay its bonds early to
ING Bank Slaski on Tuesday, suggesting no agreement
was reached at a last-minute meeting on Monday between the bank
and the ailing miner.
ING's Bank Slaski, JSW's only private
debt holder, demanded early redemption of its bonds worth 26.3
million zlotys ($6.93 million) and $13 million last week, adding
to the loss-making miner's troubles.
ING marked Sept. 21 as deadline for earlier redemption. JSW
asked the bank to withhold with its request, but on Monday it
said in a statement that the request is valid as of Tuesday.
"We're conducting talks with the company aimed at reaching
an agreement. We're waiting for other bond holders' readiness to
take part in an agreement. We're ready to sign an agreement
(once a compromise is reached)," Slaski spokesman said.
"Our bosses are still in Warsaw, which indicates that talks
are still being conducted, I presume," JSW spokeswoman said.
According to one source close to the deal, Slaski wants JSW
to repay at least part of the 75 million zloty sum and present a
plan on how to overcome present problems. It also said the
company owes it around 300 million zlotys in total.
Other bondholders include state-controlled groups PKO BP
, PZU and BGK.
(1 Polish zloty = $0.2679)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, editing by David Evans)