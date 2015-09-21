WARSAW, Sept 21 Polish coking coal producer JSW said it has been requested to re-pay its bonds early to ING Bank Slaski on Tuesday, suggesting no agreement was reached at a last-minute meeting on Monday between the bank and the ailing miner.

ING's Bank Slaski, JSW's only private debt holder, demanded early redemption of its bonds worth 26.3 million zlotys ($6.93 million) and $13 million last week, adding to the loss-making miner's troubles.

ING marked Sept. 21 as deadline for earlier redemption. JSW asked the bank to withhold with its request, but on Monday it said in a statement that the request is valid as of Tuesday.

"We're conducting talks with the company aimed at reaching an agreement. We're waiting for other bond holders' readiness to take part in an agreement. We're ready to sign an agreement (once a compromise is reached)," Slaski spokesman said.

"Our bosses are still in Warsaw, which indicates that talks are still being conducted, I presume," JSW spokeswoman said.

According to one source close to the deal, Slaski wants JSW to repay at least part of the 75 million zloty sum and present a plan on how to overcome present problems. It also said the company owes it around 300 million zlotys in total.

Other bondholders include state-controlled groups PKO BP , PZU and BGK. (1 Polish zloty = $0.2679) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, editing by David Evans)