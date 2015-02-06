WARSAW Feb 6 Shares in Poland's JSW fell by almost 6 percent after the coal mining company failed to reach agreement with its striking trade unions on Friday, highling the volatility of its stock since a number of investment funds took flight.

Though the European Union's biggest producer of coking coal signed a protocol of agreements and divergences in the dispute, it failed to stop a tenth day of action in a strike that has so far resulted in almost 300 million zlotys ($82.5 million) of lost income.

"There is no agreement, only a protocol was signed," JSW spokeswoman Katarzyna Jablonska-Bajer said.

Shares in the company dropped 5.9 percent in morning trading before recovering slightly. At 1238 GMT the shares were down 4.5 percent at 22.39 zlotys.

"Big investment funds have quit the company and now it is easy to move the share price one way or the other," said Lukasz Prokopiuk, analyst at DM BOS.

JSW shares have gained almost 40 percent since the start of the year after domestic investment funds pulled out and speculative capital came in, betting on an expected cost-cutting programme at the company, analysts said.

The state-controlled miner wants to cut costs to maintain liquidity as it contends with a slump in the price of coking coal, but it has encountered stiff opposition from unions fearing cuts to wages and employee benefits.

"Obviously the strike is destructive for JSW. But the ongoing protest also shows that the treasury ministry is determined to do something with coal mining," Bartlomiej Kubicki, senior equity analyst at Societe Generale, said.

Strikes at JSW were preceded by protests at Kompania Weglowa, which is the focus of the government's plan to restructure the ailing mining sector. ($1 = 3.6361 zlotys)

(Additional reporting by Anna Koper and Jakub Iglewski; Editing by David Goodman)