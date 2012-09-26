WARSAW, Sept 26 Poland's economy ministry
opposes plans to sell a further stake in coal miner JSW
on the Warsaw bourse, its minister said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, a deputy treasury minister signalled Poland
could be looking to sell as much as 22 percent in JSW, the
European Union's largest coking coal miner, cutting its holding
to 34 percent, while retaining control of the group.
"There's no such need," Economy Minister Waldemar Pawlak
told reporters.
The treasury ministry, which oversees state companies and
has been boosting state coffers with a steady stream of
privatisation income, would have to agree any JSW sale with the
economy ministry, which has a final say over mining assets.
JSW has a market capitalisation of $3.4 billion.
At 0955 GMT, shares in the miner were down 0.7 percent
against a 1.3-percent fall in the country's large-cap index
WIG20.
(Reporting by Agata Nalecz; Writing by Adrian Krajewski;
Editing by Mark Potter)