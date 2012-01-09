* Total cost could top $141 mln
* Plan to produce all needed power supplies by 2016
WARSAW Jan 9 Poland's JSW, the
European Union's biggest coking coal producer, will launch a
tender in January for a 70-75 megawatt (MW) power plant fuelled
by coal production waste, a company official said on Monday.
Jaroslaw Parma, chief of the group's energy arm SEJ, said
the total cost of the investment could significantly exceed 0.5
billion zlotys ($141.75 million).
"We want to have a shortlist of up to five bidders by the
end of April and sign the deal with the selected contractor in
December," he told Reuters. "Construction should start in the
second quarter of next year and finish by the end of 2015."
The project is part of the miner's investments aimed at
helping the state-controlled group generate all its needed power
supplies by 2016. The group currently produces some 70 percent
of the energy it consumes.
"By 2016 we should have surpluses of a few tens of
megawatts," Parma added.
($1 = 3.5275 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Michael Kahn and
Anthony Barker)