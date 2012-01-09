* Total cost could top $141 mln

* Plan to produce all needed power supplies by 2016

WARSAW Jan 9 Poland's JSW, the European Union's biggest coking coal producer, will launch a tender in January for a 70-75 megawatt (MW) power plant fuelled by coal production waste, a company official said on Monday.

Jaroslaw Parma, chief of the group's energy arm SEJ, said the total cost of the investment could significantly exceed 0.5 billion zlotys ($141.75 million).

"We want to have a shortlist of up to five bidders by the end of April and sign the deal with the selected contractor in December," he told Reuters. "Construction should start in the second quarter of next year and finish by the end of 2015."

The project is part of the miner's investments aimed at helping the state-controlled group generate all its needed power supplies by 2016. The group currently produces some 70 percent of the energy it consumes.

"By 2016 we should have surpluses of a few tens of megawatts," Parma added. ($1 = 3.5275 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Michael Kahn and Anthony Barker)