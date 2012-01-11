* Sees gain in 2011 of some 290 mln zlotys
WARSAW Jan 11 Poland's JSW, the
European Union's biggest coking coal producer, expects a gain of
some 290 million zlotys ($83.1 million) in its 2011 results from
the release of a large part of its tax-related reserves.
The company said in September that a favourable supreme
court ruling disallowing taxes on underground deposits would add
a total of 435 million zlotys to its bottom line from paid taxes
and related provisions, though it is only releasing part of that
sum for now.
"We released a large amount of reserves, which can now be
used for investments," Chief Executive Jaroslaw Zagorowski was
quoted as saying in a press statement.
JSW shares gained 2 percent in early Wednesday trade, while
Warsaw's main WIG20 index firmed 0.7 percent.
($1 = 3.4909 Polish zlotys)
