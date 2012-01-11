* Sees gain in 2011 of some 290 mln zlotys

* Funds to be used for investments (Adds detail, CEO quote)

WARSAW Jan 11 Poland's JSW, the European Union's biggest coking coal producer, expects a gain of some 290 million zlotys ($83.1 million) in its 2011 results from the release of a large part of its tax-related reserves.

The company said in September that a favourable supreme court ruling disallowing taxes on underground deposits would add a total of 435 million zlotys to its bottom line from paid taxes and related provisions, though it is only releasing part of that sum for now.

"We released a large amount of reserves, which can now be used for investments," Chief Executive Jaroslaw Zagorowski was quoted as saying in a press statement.

JSW shares gained 2 percent in early Wednesday trade, while Warsaw's main WIG20 index firmed 0.7 percent. ($1 = 3.4909 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by David Holmes)