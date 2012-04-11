Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
WARSAW, April 11 Polish coking coal miner JSW proposed on Wednesday a dividend of 632 million zlotys ($198.1 million), or 5.38 zlotys per share, from last year's earnings.
JSW said in a statement it would also transfer 130 million zlotys to its employees.
JSW, controlled by the Polish state through a 62-percent stake, made a net profit of 2.09 billion zlotys last year.
Last year, the company's CEO Jaroslaw Zagorowski said JSW planned to propose a dividend of 30 percent of its 2011 earnings.
($1 = 3.1899 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz. Editing by Jane Merriman)
