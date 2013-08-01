WARSAW Aug 1 JSW the biggest coking
coal producer in the European Union, warned it risks making an
unexpected net loss in the third quarter and remain in the red
for all of 2013 due to the slump in coal prices, its chief
executive said.
Jaroslaw Zagorowski had previously said the Polish company
was unlikely to post quarterly losses this year thanks to cost
cuts, but the fall in coal prices was sharper the company had
feared.
"The analysts are right to say that we will have to work
hard to end the year in the black because, of course, there is a
risk of a (full-year) net loss," Zagorowski said.
He added that JSW had not rejected an offer from troubled
regional rival New World Resources and was
still in talks about a possible purchase of some of its assets.