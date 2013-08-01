WARSAW Aug 1 JSW the biggest coking coal producer in the European Union, warned it risks making an unexpected net loss in the third quarter and remain in the red for all of 2013 due to the slump in coal prices, its chief executive said.

Jaroslaw Zagorowski had previously said the Polish company was unlikely to post quarterly losses this year thanks to cost cuts, but the fall in coal prices was sharper the company had feared.

"The analysts are right to say that we will have to work hard to end the year in the black because, of course, there is a risk of a (full-year) net loss," Zagorowski said.

He added that JSW had not rejected an offer from troubled regional rival New World Resources and was still in talks about a possible purchase of some of its assets.